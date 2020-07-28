Philadelphia students to begin new school year online after fierce opposition

The Philadelphia School District has proposed that students continue virtual learning at least through November, CBS Philly reports. The decision comes after the district received harsh opposition over its initial plan to bring students back to the classroom two days a week.

"After careful consideration of all of the feedback we have received, we are now proposing that we start the school year with all students learning remotely for the first marking period through November 17. Students would then transition to the hybrid learning model as long as guidance from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and other indicators support it is still safe to do so," school officials said in a statement.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite was initially against an all virtual learning setting in light of concerns that many students in the district wouldn't have adequate access to the internet and Wi-Fi.

The proposed changes will be presented to the Board of Education on Thursday.