Philadelphia police commissioner details shootout that left 6 officers wounded

Philadelphia — The suspect involved in a shootout in Philadelphia Wednesday surrendered after allegedly firing more than 100 rounds, and wounding six officers. Maurice Hill has a long criminal record, including drug, gun and robbery charges.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said he was front and center, watching the drama unfold in a SWAT vehicle for much of the nearly eight-hour shootout, turned standoff.

"We know someone's firing a high powered rifle out the window at police officers potentially putting civilians at risk," he said.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police arrived to a north Philadelphia neighborhood to serve a search warrant for drugs. In a matter of seconds, 36-year-old Hill allegedly began firing shots and wounding six officers. Moments later, a possibly wounded officer rolled out of the doorway.

Ross acknowledges the outcome could have been much worse.

Nightlong standoff paralyzes Philadelphia neighborhood

"I'll just sum it up this way. God is good, he just is," Ross said.

Two other officers and three civilians ended up inside the home on the second floor. Police and SWAT teams were able to help them escape around 10 p.m.

Ross said he even spoke to the suspect several times trying to convince him to surrender.

"He texted at one point that i'll call you back. He didn't but we kept calling we kept calling," he said.

Just after midnight, Hill walked out with his hands up. Ross said he worries about civilian access to the types of guns the officers faced.

"For the better part of my now 30-year career, it's been a thorn in my side and i'm neither pro or anti-gun, but I know in my heart we can do better in this country, we can do better in regard to regulation," he said.