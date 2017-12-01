Philly man accused of teen's brutal murder, burning body

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia man has been accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.

Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring was charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan says Herring attempted to conceal the murder by burning the Delaware girl's body and burying it under a pile of leaves.

CBS Philly

Her body was found Tuesday behind a building in west Philadelphia.

CBS Philly reported earlier this week that Herring had told his parents about the alleged killing himself, and it was his parents who called the police. The motive is not yet known. CBS Philly said Herring is believed to have been in contact with McLean on Facebook.

A message left with the public defender's office listed as representing Herring was not immediately returned.