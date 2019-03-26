Philly health officials warning patients about HIV and hepatitis risk after 3 dental offices closed

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has shut down three local dentist practices and is warning patients to get tested for HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B, CBS Philadelphia reports. The Department of Health says all three Trieu Family Dental Clinics have been closed for improper sterilization of dental equipment and lapses in injection safety practices.

The department believes the risk of infection to be low and is not aware of any infections as a result of the practices.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Health Department investigators visited the clinics and observed the violations, CBS Philly reports. All three locations were then closed Dec. 7 of last year.

Since then, the Health Department has been training staff on infection control practices and re-educating the staff. None of the Trieu practices will be allowed to re-open until the Health Department believes the unsafe practices have been remedied.

All patients have been notified of the potential health risks and have been urged to see their health care provider for testing.

The Trieu Family Dental Clinics in question are located at 437 West Chew Avenue in Olney, 5427 North 5th Street in Olney and 6536 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood.