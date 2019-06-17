At least 8 shot, 1 killed at Philadelphia graduation party

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross briefing reporters lateo n June 16, 2019 on several people being shot at graduation party CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia – At least eight people were shot at a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia and at least one of them was killed, CBS Philadelphia reports. It happened shortly after 10 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters four juveniles between the 15 and 17 years old suffered gunshot wounds mostly to the legs.

Four adults were also shot, in various parts of their body and one was pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. All those victims are believed to be in their 20s.

None of the wounds in those who survived appeared to be life-threatening.

Ross said there were about eight or nine shots fired.

No arrests have been made. Ross said it wasn't know if the shooter or shooters escaped on foot or in a vehicle.

There was no indication of any sort of trouble in the area before the shooting, Ross added.

The shooting culminated another weekend filled with gun violence in Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia said. More than a dozen people were shot since late Friday night before the graduation party, in nearly every pocket of Philadelphia, even on I-76.