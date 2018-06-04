Partial building collapse in Philadelphia kills contractor

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say a contractor died after a north Philadelphia building partially collapsed, trapping him and another worker. The Philadelphia fire department responded to the collapse in the Brewerytown section of the city shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say two contractors were working on the building when the rear of the property collapsed, trapping them. One male was able to escape but a 60-year-old man was trapped under the rubble and was pronounced dead.

A worker with Gama Wrecking told CBS station KYW-TV that the floor gave away.

The city department of licenses and inspections is at the scene looking into the cause of the collapse.

Five years ago, six people were killed and 13 injured when a towering brick wall left unbraced during a demolition project crushed an adjacent Salvation Army store in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.