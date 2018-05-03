By Crimesider Staff CBS News May 3, 2018, 12:14 PM

Officials: Frontier Airlines employee stabbed inside Philadelphia airport terminal - live updates

The scene at Philadelphia International Airport, where a worker was stabbed Thursday morning

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say a Frontier Airlines employee was stabbed by a co-worker inside a Philadelphia International Airport terminal on Thursday morning, reports CBS Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department says a 24-year-old man was stabbed around 11:20 a.m. in Terminal E, which houses Frontier Airlines.

Police say a Frontier Airlines employee got into a fight with a co-worker, which led to the stabbing inside Gate E6.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is reportedly in custody.

This is a developing story.

