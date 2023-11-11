Sixers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. released from hospital after being struck by vehicle in Center City: 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Center City according to a social media post by the organization.

Sixers confirm the 27-year-old guard was later released from the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street at 11th and Market on Saturday night.

Oubre Jr. is expected to miss significant time due to his injuries, but those aren't considered to be season-ending.

