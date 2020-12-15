Pfizer vaccine research chief says fight against COVID-19 is personal

The Pfizer senior vice president who led development of the company's COVID-19 vaccine says beating the virus became personal when she witnessed the death and economic disaster it wreaked near her home in New York City. Kathrin Jansen speaks in her first network television interview and allows 60 Minutes cameras into Pfizer's research labs to tell the story behind its collaboration with the German company BioNTech and how it led to the first emergency use authorization for a vaccine in the U.S. Jansen's interview is part of a report by Bill Whitaker to be broadcast on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.

"You live in New York City," Whitaker says to Jansen in an excerpt of the interview that aired Tuesday on "CBS This Morning." "And when you were starting off on this-- this mission, New York was on fire with this virus."

"Yeah. We were living in a hot zone in New York," Jansen says. "And we saw firsthand what was happening-- every day. And Bill, the most chilling thing for me was when we walked our dog and we'd go by the hospital complexes. And you see one refrigerated truck after the other appearing in the parking lots in front of the hospitals."

"Refrigerator truck morgues?" Whitaker asks.

"Morgues, right. And it was just chilling. Absolutely chilling," Jansen says. "And then the economic aspect as well. That was absolutely fueling the desire to come up with a vaccine no matter what it takes."

"This was kind of personal?" Whitaker asks.

"It became very personal. I saw this as-- as an enemy," Jansen says. "The virus. I took this very personally. I wanted to fight it, beat it, fight it down. It was-- nothing else mattered."