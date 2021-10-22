Peter Scolari, known for roles in "Bosom Buddies" and "Girls," dies at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, who was known for his role in "Bosom Buddies" alongside Tom Hanks, has died of cancer, his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky confirmed Friday. He was 66.

Scolari, who most recently appeared in the series "Evil," had a decades-long career. He rose to fame in 1980 when he and Tom Hanks co-starred in the sitcom "Bosom Buddies." The two played roommates who pretended to be women so they could live in an affordable, female-only apartment building, CBS Los Angeles reported. Years later, he and Hanks again worked together, voicing characters in the animated holiday movie "The Polar Express."

In 2016, Scolari won an Emmy for his part in "Girls," in which he played Lena Dunham's character's father. He was also nominated three times for his work in "Newhart," according to CBS Los Angeles.

The New York native had an extensive list of credits, appearing in shows including "Happy Days," "Hotel," "Family Ties," "The Love Boat," "Empty Nest," "The West Wing" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Scolari also took on roles on Broadway, including "Hairspray" and "Wicked." In 2013, he appeared on stage with Hanks in "Lucky Guy," CBS Los Angeles reported.

Peter Scolari in 2016. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) via Getty

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Keaton, Joseph and Cali, the station reported.

Robert King, who co-created "Evil," remembered Scolari on Friday."Peter Scolari, who died today, was one of the funniest—sneakily funny—actors we've worked with," King tweeted. "He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. I will try to collect my thoughts more. He was just wonderful."

"Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set," King tweeted. "This feels like a very depressing day. Writing about him makes it a bit easier, but not really."