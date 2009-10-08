Back to CBS News Radio.

Peter King has reported for CBS News Radio since 1994. He is the principal reporter for coverage of NASA and reported on the Space Shuttle program from 1995 to its conclusion in 2011 (for CBS, 1996-2011), encompassing more than 60 missions. King broadcast the first network radio report of trouble as the Columbia accident unfolded on February 1, 2003, and remained on the air for more than eight hours that day. He covered the story through the accident investigation and NASA's return to flight. He's covered numerous other space milestones including the construction of the International Space Station, John Glenn's return to space in 1998, and many of NASA's interplanetary missions. King continues to report on the Space Station program , the commercial space industry and progress toward NASA's eventual return to human spaceflight launches from US soil, now planned for 2018.

King's responsibilities include coverage of stories and breaking news from the southeastern United States and around the country. He's reported on high profile events for CBS since 1997.

In 2016, he anchored CBS News Radio coverage from Orlando in the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub shootings and reported from Baton Rouge after the shooting deaths of three police officers. He also reported extensively on Florida's role in the 2016 election. In 2015, King reported on the shootings at a historic African American Church in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2014, he was the first CBS News Radio reporter sent to cover the trouble in Ferguson, Missouri.

In 2010, he was in Haiti immediately following the earthquake that killed hundreds of thousands of people, and reported from various places in the Gulf of Mexico following the BP-Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. Other assignments include continuing coverage of the economic crisis and foreclosure crisis in 2008 and beyond, extensive coverage of the 2008 elections, a "perfect storm' of four national "lead" stories in early February, 2007, all taking place during an eight day period, all in Florida (the Super Bowl, Central Florida tornadoes, the arrest of astronaut Lisa Nowak and the death of Anna Nicole Smith). King covered the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi and Louisiana in 2005, along with four Florida hurricanes in six weeks during 2004. He was also in South Florida for the Elian Gonzalez custody battle, he covered the 2000 Florida recount from all over the state. He's covered scores of hurricanes, tornados, six Super Bowls, four World Series, and had contributed stories from baseball's spring training in Florida. King is also frequently heard as an anchor for CBS News Radio's hourly newscasts, updates, and the CBS World News Roundup.

King's CBS duties were concurrent with other reporting posts from 1994-97. In 1997, he was News Director for WWNZ-AM, Orlando. From 1994-96, he was a reporter and news anchor for WWNZ, while also filing reports for Florida's Radio Network and the Voice of America. From 1990-94, King held on-air jobs at WNDB-AM, Daytona Beach and WKLX-FM, Rochester. From 1980-1990, he held management and on air positions at WHEN-AM/WRHP-FM, Syracuse. From 1975-1980, King worked for WDOT-AM, Burlington, Vermont; WHSH-FM, Albany, New York; and WTKO-AM, Ithaca, New York. His career began at the Ithaca College (NY) radio station, WICB-FM.

His reporting has won many awards, including several shared Edward R. Murrow and Headliner Awards at CBS News, and "Best Investigative Reporting" and "Best Serious Feature" from The Associated Press of Florida.

He was the recipient of the National Space Club Florida Committee Harry Kolcum Award for News and Communications for his decades of reporting on NASA and space. In 2017, King was among the first recipients of the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Legacy Award for distinguished service and for his involvement with the Florida AP Broadcasters annual college workshop. He has also been honored several times by the Central Florida Press Club. King is a past president for both organizations.

During his spare time, King enjoys traveling, reading, walking, going to the beach, playing piano and attending Major and Minor League baseball games. He's also taught writing at the Poynter Institute in St Petersburg, Florida; Broadcasting at Cayuga Community College in Auburn, New York; and has lectured for classes at New York University, Syracuse University, the George Washington University and Ithaca College. He's been a contributing writer for Radio World, an industry trade publication, and is the co-author of the book, Ithaca Radio (Arcadia Publishing, 2014), with his brother. He is a 1978 graduate of Ithaca College, New York.

King lives in Orlando with his wife, journalist Lisa Meyer, and their two four-legged children, Scout (cat) and Otis (pug dog!).