Peter Fonda, "Easy Rider" star and part of Fonda acting dynasty, has died at 79

Actor Peter Fonda, the star and co-writer of "Easy Rider" and the son of acting legend Henry Fonda and brother of Jane Fonda, has died, his family confirmed Friday. He was 79.

The cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer, the family said.

"While we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life," his family said in a statement. "In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda's only son, Peter Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing "Easy Rider." He never won an Oscar but would later be nominated for best actor in "Ulee's Gold."

Fonda was the father of actress Bridget Fonda and Justin Fonda.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.