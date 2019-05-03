Pete Davidson runs into his "bae for life" – Hillary Clinton – outside of 30 Rock

Hillary Clinton ran into one of her biggest admirers outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday – Pete Davidson. Fortunately for Davidson, the SNL studio is in the same building as MSNBC, where Clinton was giving an interview. The pair, who have met before, ran into each other outside the building and one of Hillary's staffers snapped a photo.

While they may seem like unlikely pals, Davidson has been a longtime fan of Clinton. He even has her face tattooed on his leg. When she saw a photo of the tattoo on Davidson's Instagram, she jokingly commented: "Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I've had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years."

Davidson's Instagram has been deleted, but at one point, Hillary Clinton commented on the photo of his tattoo. Instagram/Pete Davidson

Davidson's Instagram post has since been deleted — he famously quit social media for a while while dating Ariana Grande — but as far as we know, Hillary's face is still on his leg.

In a new Instagram post, Davidson shared a polaroid of himself and Clinton outside of 30 Rock. "That's bae for life," he wrote. It is unclear if Clinton also considers Davidson her "bae."

The comedian ran also into the former secretary of state and presidential candidate at Aretha Franklin's funeral last summer. His then-fiance, Grande, was performing a tribute to the Queen of Soul in Detroit, and Davidson accompanied her. Some fans couldn't believe their eyes when they looked in the crowd and saw the couple chatting with the Clintons.

WATCH: Ariana Grande and fiance Pete Davidson arrive at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit, where they're also greeted by Hillary Clinton https://t.co/UxVDmtsMTL pic.twitter.com/FaEGEViNFc — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2018

watching ariana grande, pete davidson and bill clinton take a selfie together at aretha franklin's funeral is something even mad libs couldn't have predicted — Ashley Nelson (@actuallynelson) August 31, 2018