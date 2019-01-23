Pete Buttigieg speaks after announcing 2020 presidential run -- watch live

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a millennial Navy veteran who ran unsuccessfully in 2017 to lead the Democratic National Committee, holds his first press conference this morning since announcing that he is forming an exploratory committee to run for president.

Buttigieg announced early Wednesday morning that he is forming an exploratory committee to seek the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. He made his announcement on Twitter.

Buttgieg will take questions from the press today at 10:30 a.m. in Washington.

An openly gay Democrat elected in one of the most conservative states in the U.S., Buttigieg served as a naval intelligence officer in Afghanistan. At 37 years old (he just had a birthday), he's the youngest candidate -- and the first millennial -- in a rapidly growing field that could see a few White House aspirants who are twice his age.