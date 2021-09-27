Mom and toddler die in "suspicious" fall at Padres' Petco Park

San Diego — San Diego police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old son Saturday after they fell from the third level of Petco Park, just as thousands of baseball fans were heading inside for a Padres game, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The woman, 40, and the boy were pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m., about 20 minutes after police were alerted to the incident, Lt. Andra Brown told the newspaper.

San Diego, California's Petco Park stadium is seen over the city's Harbor Drive Pedestrian Bridge. Mitch Diamond/Getty

The pair fell from the third level concourse — the equivalent of six stories high — to the sidewalk below on Tony Gwynn Drive, Brown said.

Police told the Union-Tribune it was too early to know whether the fall was accidental or intentional but noted that the victims' deaths "appeared to be suspicious."



Their names were not released; both lived in San Diego. The mother and child had been at a dining/concession area on the concourse level prior to the fall, Lt. Adam T. Sharki said. The child's father was at the ballpark when the deaths occurred, police reported.

SDPD called the victims’ death "suspicious" and the Homicide Unit is now involved out of caution. https://t.co/K6pB08Eh7z — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) September 27, 2021

"We are speaking to the father of the child. They are not married, but we have the father of the child here and we are speaking with him," Brown, of the SDPD Homicide Unit, said, according to CBS 8 San Diego.

CBS 8 San Diego reported that, out of caution due to the unclear nature of the incident, the police department's homicide unit was involved in the investigation.



Brown said investigators understand that there may have been a number of people in the concourse area who might have more information, which, she said, could potentially "give the family some peace."