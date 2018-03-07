Teen who escaped "house of horrors" posted videos on secret YouTube account

PERRIS, Calif. — YouTube videos surfaced of the 17-year-old Turpin daughter who managed to call police after escaping from her family's home in Perris in January where she and her 12 brothers and sisters were allegedly being held captive. Using a fictitious name, the teenager stood in front of a white door, performing and recording a number of original songs, CBS Los Angeles reports.

"You blame me for everything. I don't understand," are some of the lyrics that make up the teen's songs.

In the videos, the 17-year-old appears clean, often wearing bright red lipstick with bows in her hair. At one point, she can be seen playing with one of the family's two dogs.

All of the videos the teen posted to YouTube appear to be recorded in the same room.

The parents of the 13 siblings, David and Louise Turpin, are in custody and have been charged with multiple counts of torture, false imprisonment and child abuse. Both of the parents are pleading not guilty to all charges.

The videos surfaced after world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the siblings on Friday. City of Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel said Ma performed at the Corona Regional Medical Center. The hospital posted a photo of Ma on Twitter and thanked him for sharing his love of music with the siblings.

Corona Regional Medical Center graciously thanks @YoYo_Ma for visiting and sharing his love of music with the Turpin Siblings during the Kennedy Center’s “Arts Across America” visit on Friday. Very inspiring! pic.twitter.com/aIzoys0YAu — Corona Regional MC (@CRMCCares) March 6, 2018

As the legal case against the Turpins moves forward, the children they allegedly imprisoned for years are moving on with their lives and making decisions on their own for the first time, CBS News' Mireya Villarreal reported.

"That in itself is a new experience for them, understanding that they do have rights and they do have a voice," said attorney Jack Osborn.

Osborn and Caleb Mason, who represent the older siblings, said the staff at the Corona Medical Center has converted part of the hospital to make it more comfortable for the seven. They set up an outdoor area where they can play sports and exercise.