Todo En Uno: Matan a otro periodista en Sinaloa

Mueller report: No collusion found

The White House is preparing for a fight with congressional Democrats over special counsel Robert Mueller's final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. A summary, released by Attorney General William Barr, says Mueller found no collusion between President Trump or his campaign and Russia. Democrats want to know why Mueller did not say whether he believes the president obstructed justice. Barr's letter says there's not enough evidence to prove that. Major Garrett reports.