Two people and dog rescued from snowed-in California cabin after nearly two months

Two people and their dog were rescued after spending nearly two months in a snowed-in cabin in a remote part of Northern California, authorities said. A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was sent to save the group because they were running out of supplies and local roads were blocked, the agency said on Facebook.

Because of snow and downed trees, the group had been unable to leave the area since December 6, the highway patrol said. The agency didn't say where the cabin was located, but it said the request for Tuesday's rescue came from the sheriff's office in Sierra County, which is located north of Lake Tahoe and west of Reno, Nevada.

During December, the area saw historic amounts of snow with over 17 feet falling in Lake Tahoe.

On Wednesday, the highway patrol posted aerial footage of the area where the people were trapped. The short video shows a group of structures in the wooded area with snow piled high against the side of one of them and a clearing where the helicopter could land.

The helicopter crew flew the group to another landing zone, where they were met by sheriff's deputies, the highway patrol said.