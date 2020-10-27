Pennsylvania teen fatally shot while watching sunset at lake with girlfriend

Authorities in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. CBS Philadelphia reports Jason Kutt died Monday morning, after being shot Saturday at Nockamixon State Park while watching the sunset with his girlfriend.

Jason Kutt. CBS Philadelphia

"About 5:15 in the afternoon, Jason Kutt was shot while sitting with his girlfriend at the edge of Old Ridge Road in front of the lake at Nockamixon State Park, just waiting for the sun to set," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said during a Monday press conference.

State game wardens were patrolling the park Saturday and found Kutt, of Sellersville, with a gunshot wound.

Kutt's girlfriend reported seeing a man dressed in bright orange hunting gear leaving the area. Right now, investigators are trying to figure out if this was an accidental shooting or what led to this shooting death.

"At the time he and his girlfriend were sitting at the park, his girlfriend heard a shot and then observed Jason fall backwards. His girlfriend reported looking up Old Ridge Road as that occurred," Weintraub said. "After Jason was shot, she observed a male dressed in an orange vest, which she described as hunting clothing, standing behind a yellow gate on Old Ridge Road looking in their direction."

Kutt, a 2020 graduate of Pennridge High School, was pronounced dead Monday morning from the gunshot wound he sustained in the park on Saturday.

"We want to get to the bottom of this," Weintraub said. "We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet, but we need to understand how Jason Kutt died and we need your help to do that."