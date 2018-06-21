Heavy rains spur flooding, havoc in western Pennsylvania

BETHEL PARK, Pa. -- Strong storms containing heavy rains have caused severe flooding in parts of western Pennsylvania, spurring dozens of evacuations and damaging numerous vehicles and other property. No injuries were reported.

The torrential downpours had dropped around 2 inches of rain on the region through Wednesday night. Vehicles were seen floating down flooded streets, while swift water rescue teams in Allegheny County were aware of at least 66 rescues.

CBS Pittsburgh station KDKA-TV reports a number of those rescues were in Bridgeville, where a 14-month-old child was among those moved to higher ground.

Officials also were reporting flooding in several spots in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

Numerous businesses and homes were also damaged in the flash floods, covering some structures in mud and breaking windows.

At the Trolley Stop Inn restaurant in Bethel Park, customers stood on tables to avoid floodwaters.

Must see! This was NOT what customers expected when they said they wanted water with their meal. This was scene... Posted by Ron Smiley on Thursday, June 21, 2018

The flooding also disrupted rail service in the region and postponed Wednesday night's Pirates game against the Milwaukee Brewers to a later date.

Pictures showed flooding in one of the tunnels at PNC Park.