10 people, including 3 children, killed in Pennsylvania house fire, state police say

Ten people, including three children, were killed when a house went up in flames in Pennsylvania early Friday morning, state police said. Three adults survived the fire.

Authorities responded to the two-story home in Nescopeck at 2:42 a.m. local time and learned that although three people had made it out, there were others trapped inside, according to state police.

Several responding agencies and K9 units located the victims inside of the home.

State police identified them as: Dale Baker, 19; Star Baker, 22; David Daubert, 79; Brian Daubert, 42; Shannon Daubert, 45; Laura Daubert, 47; and Marian Slusser, 54. Three juveniles also died — they were identified as a 7-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy.

The victims' relationships to one another were not specified.

The home was completely destroyed in the fire, state police said.

An investigation is ongoing.