Helicopter crashes in Pennsylvania backyard, killing at least 2

At least two people are dead after a helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson for Cumberland County told CBS News. The spokesperson said that both of the victims were riding in the helicopter before it crashed, and that there were no ground injuries or damage to the backyard or home.

It's unclear what caused the chopper to crash Thursday night in Silver Spring Township. Residents told CBS Harrisburg affiliate WHP they heard the helicopter above their homes prior to the incident. Emergency crews remain at the scene.

We're following a deadly helicopter crash in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County. Coroner is on scene. @BrendanRKinney pic.twitter.com/K3myuW6XF9 — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) January 10, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a Robinson R66 helicopter carrying two people crashed into a "residential backyard" near Harrisburg at about 9:15 p.m. The administration said it will investigate the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the likely cause for the accident.