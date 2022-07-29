3 children, woman killed in Pennsylvania farm tractor rollover crash

Three children and a woman were killed when an "older-model farm tractor" pulling a flatbed trailer went off an embankment in rural southern Pennsylvania Friday morning, according to state police. Several others were hurt.

Twelve people were in the flatbed trailer when it went off the road, over an embankment and rolled just after 11 a.m. in Lower Chanceford Township, state police said.

Authorities at the scene of a farm tractor rollover crash which left three children and a woman dead in Lower Chanceford Township, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2022. Pennsylvania State Police

Three children and a woman were killed, state police said. They were not immediately identified.

The tractor's driver, along with several children who were riding in the trailer, were taken to local hospitals, state police said. The driver, identified only as a man, was in serious condition. The conditions of the injured children were not released.

No further details were provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation.