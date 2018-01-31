Pence picks fight with Manchin in West Virginia, Manchin hits back

Vice President Mike Pence has paid a visit to a truck dealership in southern West Virginia, touting the tax cuts enacted by the Republican-controlled Congress while slamming the state's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who voted against the plan.

Manchin faces re-election this year.

Pence says Manchin "has voted 'no' time and again on the policies that West Virginia needs."

Pence's Twitter account also posted multiple tweets criticizing Manchin, a Democrat in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Mr. Trump.

.@Sen_JoeManchin voted no to give working families more of your hard-earned money. Joe voted no on tax cuts. Joe voted no time and again on the policies that West Virginia needs. #JoeVotedNo pic.twitter.com/uV7SdAa2q8 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018

Joe Manchin voted NO to letting hard working families keep more of their hard-earned money. Joe voted NO on TAX CUTS for job creators. #JoeVotedNo — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018

When the time came to repeal & replace the disaster of Obamacare, Joe voted NO. When we empowered West Virginia to defund Planned Parenthood, Joe voted NO. And when it comes to securing our Southern border, Joe said, “I’m not voting for the wall, either.” #JoeVotedNo — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 31, 2018

Manchin has responded with a statement saying, "The Vice President's comments are exactly why Washington Sucks."

Pence, speaking at Worldwide Equipment Inc., says cuts in taxes and federal regulations prompted CEO Terry Dotson to give bonuses to all the company's 1,100 employees and move ahead with a new dealership in Charleston, South Carolina.

The $300 bonuses were paid in December when the tax bill was signed.

Republicans are gathering in West Virginia this week for a GOP retreat. On the way to the retreat site, the Amtrak train many members were riding hit a truck. No members of Congress were seriously injured, but the driver of the truck was killed.