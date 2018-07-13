Baby dead after being left in hot car in south Florida, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. -- Florida police say an infant that was left in a parked vehicle Friday has died. The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area Friday afternoon were in the mid- to upper-90s.

The parent had come to work and left the 17-month-old boy strapped in the car seat, with the engine turned off and the windows rolled up, authorities told CBS Miami.

Later in the day, about eight hours later, the parent realized what had happened and called 911.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the toddler had died.

Investigators are not sure if criminal charges will be filed.

The police department is providing services and support to the parents of the toddler.

The investigation continues.

"Leaving children in a car is a year-long hazard, but it is especially dangerous in the summer months when temperatures can soar over 100 degrees. It's only a matter of minutes when the passenger compartment of a car can exceed well over 100 degrees," said Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Adam Feiner.