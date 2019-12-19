Watch live: Day after impeachment, Democrats tout this year's legislative achievements

Washington — A day after impeaching President Trump, House Democrats are holding a press conference to tout their 2019 legislative achievements.

Earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats seem to have "a spring in their step" after voting to impeach the president.

What: Press conference on 2019 legislative achievements

Press conference on 2019 legislative achievements Date : Thursday, December 19, 2019

Thursday, December 19, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Washington, D.C.

Mr. Trump is the third U.S. president to be impeached.

The House voted to impeach him for abusing his power and for obstructing Congress. The first charge relates to his dealings with Ukraine. He solicited election help from the foreign country. The latter charge is the result of him blocking evidence and witnesses from the House impeachment inquiry.

The impeachment process now heads to the Senate, which will hold a trial. Before that can happen, the House must name "impeachment managers," who act as prosecutors during the trial. But Pelosi said the House won't name impeachment managers until the Senate finalizes its procedures for the trial.

The Senate still has to determine whether to call witnesses, what kind of evidence to admit, and how long to make the trial.