Man arrested for New Hampshire wedding shooting that injured bride, groom and bishop

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the bride and presiding bishop at a wedding service in New Hampshire Saturday morning. Wedding attendees had pinned the assailant down after the attacker disrupted the service and shot the bishop in the upper chest and the 60-year-old bride in the arm.

The 75-year-old Bishop, Stanley Choate, is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center. The bride, Claire McCullen, is in good condition and the groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was treated and released at a local hospital after being hit in the head by an object.

The wedding was taking place at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham when the suspect opened fire at around 10 a.m. Police responded to emergency calls within three minutes. They do not believe it was a random incident and are still investigating the circumstances.

Holloway was arrested for first-degree assault and is awaiting an October 15 arraignment.

The groom of the ceremony is the father of Brandon Castiglione, who was arrested earlier in the month for the second-degree murder of 60-year-old Luis Garcia, who had been a minister at the church for six years. Choate previously said that Garcia had been trying to help the 24-year-old deal with mental health problems.

Garcia's funeral was to be held at the church following Saturday's wedding. Church services for Sunday were cancelled.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who was campaigning an hour outside of Pelham, called the situation "heartbreaking."

"I was just in South Carolina a few days ago and I had a chance to spend some time with the brother of one of the casualties of the shooting at Mother Emmanuel Church there in Charleston. And we talked about how increasingly Americans all across this country are unfortunately living in fear," she said:

"When you go to church, when you go to work, when you go to school, even when you're refilling your gas tank at the gas station, you or your loved ones could see your lives taken in an instant."

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said she was "deeply disturbed" by the shooting.