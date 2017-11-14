Students on edge after peeping Tom spotted near University of New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. -- Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who was caught looking into the windows of homes near the University of New Hampshire.

CBS Boston reports the peeping Tom was seen on Sunday night at an off-campus student housing rental.

Alyssa Ware, who lives in the house with several roommates, says this is not the first time that they've seen the stranger — he's appeared at least six or seven times since September.

"It was honestly like a chill that went down my spine," Ware said as she recalled the first time she noticed the man on her surveillance camera. "Just kind of really creepy to see that somebody was doing that. What does he really want?"

Investigators say they are "confident" the same man has been spotted looking into other homes on five different occasions.

"We understand exactly what he is doing and people are unsettled by it. People in their homes should feel confident that they're fine in their homes, and they're not being spied on," said Durham Police Chief David Kurz.

Detectives are taking the case very seriously. They want to catch the suspect before his behavior turns into something even more harmful.

"I just want everyone to know so they are aware and basically, take all the precautions — lock your doors, walk with somebody, it's a really dangerous situation," Ware said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to notify police.