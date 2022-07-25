Multiple people shot in Los Angeles County park

At least seven people were injured with at least three suffering gunshot wounds in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. local time Sunday near a car show that was being held at the park, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Four of the victims are male and three are female, LAFD said, adding that one male and one female were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other information on the victims, including their ages, were given.

Police have not released any information about any possible suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.