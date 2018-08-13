Utah home "fully engulfed" by flames after plane crash; pilot killed

PAYTON, Utah – A small plane crashed into a house in central Utah early Monday morning and the pilot has died, officials confirmed to CBS affiliate KUTV. The two residents inside of the home survived the crash.

The crash caused a "huge" fire and caused considerable damage to the home, officials said. They said the whole front of the house was "fully engulfed."

Authorities say they are working to identify the pilot, who took off from an airport in Utah. Officials did not immediately identify the airport.

Investigators are still on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.