$0 pay stubs, closure signs, workers' tears and other images of the government shutdown

The partial government shutdown entered its 21st day Friday, tying the record for the longest stoppage in U.S. history set in 1995-96.

Some 800,000 federal employees were due to miss their first paycheck Friday as President Trump and Congress remain at odds over funding for his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. More than half of those employees are still required to show up for work, while the rest are on furlough until the shutdown ends.

We assembled some of the most compelling images of the shutdown, which is about to stretch into its fourth week.

This portion of Bill Striffler's electronic pay stub, provided by him to the Associated Press on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, with portions blacked out by him, shows his recent pay to be $0.00 for his work as an air traffic controller at Newark Airport. Bill Striffler via AP

This is a portion of Bill Striffler's electronic pay stub, with portions blacked out by him, showing his recent pay to be $0.00 for his work as an air traffic controller at Newark Airport.

Jose Luis Magana / AP

A closed sign is displayed at the National Archives entrance in Washington, D.C.

Rick Bowmer / AP

Internal Revenue Service worker Diane Zelazny sheds tears during a federal workers' protest rally at the Federal Building in Ogden, Utah, Thursday.

Andrew Harnik / AP

A National Park Service employee closes the gate at the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House on Christmas Eve. The area was reopened after electrical repairs, which were delayed because of the partial government shutdown.

Transportation Security Administration

Several federal departments and agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Transportation Security Administration, are no longer updating their websites due to the partial government shutdown.

Lynne Sladky / AP

Passengers wait in line Friday at Sun Country Airlines in Terminal G at Miami International Airport. The airport is closing Terminal G this weekend as the federal government shutdown stretches toward a fourth week because security screeners have been calling in sick at twice the airport's normal rate.

Credit: Brad Krzyzanowski and Maggie Chardell

Illinois couple Brad Krzyzanowski and Maggie Chardell said they were informed their "dream wedding" at Great Smoky Mountains National Park this spring may be cancelled due to the government shutdown.