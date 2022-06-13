7-year-old boy who was lying in bed killed in drive-by shooting

A 7-year-old Texas boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was lying in bed Sunday night, police said Monday. The Harris County Sheriff's office identified the boy as Paul Vasquez.

According to the sheriff's office, the occupant or occupants of a white or grey sedan drove by the house and fired multiple shots around 10:45 p.m. local time Sunday night, with one hitting Vasquez in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vasquez's mother and two older brothers were also home at the time of the shooting, police said. None of them were injured.

Sergeant Jason Brown giving Media an update for a shooting in the 13800 block of McNair street. A seven-year old boy is deceased. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Jd9ceixRmo — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 13, 2022

"He was in his bed in his bedroom. His bedroom was in front the trailer home where the gunfire struck the trailer home," HCSO Sgt. Jason Brown said, according to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV. "He was initially shot and he was able to tell his mom he was shot before becoming unresponsive."

Police so far have not determined a motive or named a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting occurred in Cloverleaf, Texas, just outside of Houston.