Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault, source says
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after he was assaulted in their home last week, a source confirms to CBS News.
The speaker's office said last week that he was expected to make a full recovery, after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.
According to court documents and police, Mr. Pelosi was assaulted by a suspect who was looking for the speaker and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, the speaker wrote that her family is "heartbroken and traumatized" after the attack on her husband.
"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."
This is a developing story and will be updated. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa contributed to this report
