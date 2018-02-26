Paul McCartney pays tribute to George Harrison on 75th birthday

LONDON — Paul McCartney paid tribute to his former bandmate, George Harrison, on Sunday, which would have been Harrison's 75th birthday. Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58. Harrison's family also remembered the guitarist on social media.

"Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories," McCartney tweeted Sunday along with a black and white photograph of the two of them taken during the Beatlemania days.

Happy Birthday Georgie. Wonderful memories. pic.twitter.com/JklMJ79Zeo — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 25, 2018

His widow, Olivia Harrison, and his son, Dhani Harrison, tweeted an invitation for fans to celebrate George's birthday by watching a video of Billy Preston and Eric Clapton performing the Harrison song "Isn't It a Pity" at the star-studded Concert for George in 2002.

Olivia & Dhani invite you to join them in celebrating what would have been George's 75th Birthday today, by watching this performance of one of his loveliest songs, Isn't It A Pity, here performed by his friends at the #ConcertforGeorge.

Watch: https://t.co/jylC6eg9T5 pic.twitter.com/l9lVWnipQT — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) February 25, 2018

Harrison was the youngest Beatle, and credited with introducing the other Beatles to Eastern mysticism and bringing the sitar into rock and roll.

McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only surviving members of the English band that rocketed to global fame in the 1960s. John Lennon was shot to death in 1980.