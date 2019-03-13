Paul Manafort indicted in New York moments after sentencing in D.C. case

Moments after Paul Manafort was sentenced in federal court in Washington to serve more than seven years in prison, the Manhattan district attorney unveiled a new indictment against the former Trump campaign chairman on state charges of fraud.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., said a New York grand jury charged Manafort with 16 counts including residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy, falsifying business records and a scheme to defraud. The indictment was filed in the New York State Supreme Court on March 7 and unsealed on Wednesday.

"No one is beyond the law in New York," Vance, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Following an investigation commenced by our Office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations which strike at the heart of New York's sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market. I thank our prosecutors for their meticulous investigation, which has yielded serious criminal charges for which the defendant has not been held accountable."

Manafort cannot receive a presidential pardon for state crimes.

The news of Manafort's indictment came minutes after U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced him on conspiracy charges in Washington. Combined with a 47-month sentence handed down in a separate case in Virginia last week, Manafort faces a total of 90 months in prison, with credit for time served.

Manafort apologized in court on Wednesday before Jackson handed down her sentence.

"I want to say to you now that I am sorry for what I have done," Manafort said."While I cannot undo the past, I can assure that the future will be very different."

Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing said Jackson exhibited callousness that was "hostile and totally unnecessary."