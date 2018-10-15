Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies at 65

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65, according to a statement by his company, Vulcan Inc., on behalf of the family. Earlier this month, Allen announced that he was again suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Allen co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates. He was the owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Seattle Seahawks and had a stake in Seattle's Sounders soccer team.

Allen he was ranked 44th on Forbest list of billionaires , with a net worth of $21.7 billion.

This story will be updated.