Patriots' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft respond to reports of friction

The New England Patriots are responding to an ESPN report that claims there are growing tensions among team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and star quarterback Tom Brady. The article is titled "For Kraft, Brady and Belichick, is this the beginning of the end?" and questions whether the group can win their sixth Super Bowl together.

The ESPN piece cites several alleged areas of tension within the organization, including Brady's personal trainer and business partner who Belichick banned from the team's facilities and Kraft forcing Belichick to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo because he "would not be in the team's long-term plans."

ESPN's Seth Wickersham writes that those interviewed "describe a palpable sense in the building that this might be the last year together for this group."

In a joint statement, Kraft, Belichick and Brady responded to the report Friday, calling it "unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate."

"For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate," the statement said.

It added, "The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."

The Patriots finished the season at 13-3 and will host a divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 13.