Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says he's cleared to play in AFC Championship

With just two days until the Kansas City Chiefs kick off against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid offered some promising news Friday, indicating to reporters that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared all but one step in the NFL's concussion protocol. Minutes later, Mahomes said he passed the protocol and has been fully cleared by both team and independent doctors to play in Sunday's game.

"The week has just been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things just to make sure that I'm good to go and (there are) no lingering effects or anything like that," Mahomes said. "But everything's been good, and I've (gone) through what all the three, four different doctors have said. And everything's looked well, and I'm out of it now."

Patrick Mahomes: "Everything has looked well and I'm out of concussion protocol now." Take a sigh of relief Chiefs fans QB1 is back under center pic.twitter.com/G2SHpzEsfd — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 22, 2021

Mahomes suffered the injury last Sunday in his team's 22-17 win against the Cleveland Browns. His backup, veteran Chad Henne, filled in under center to close out the game.

Mahomes was required to complete all five steps of the league's concussion protocol in order to return to action. He returned to practice earlier this week, first as a limited participant in a walk-through setting, then with increased activity on Thursday.

This story originally appeared on CBS Sports.