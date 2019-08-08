Mother of El Paso suspect called police before shooting about son

The mother of El Paso shooting suspect 21-year-old Patrick Crusius called police in Allen, Texas, before the deadly shooting about her son, a lawyer for Crusius' family confirmed to CBS News. Attorney Chris Ayres said there was "absolutely no fear of violence nor any belief of an intent to do harm" that led Crusius' mother to call police.

Crusius is accused of opening fire at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more. Investigators said Crusius drove 10 hours from Allen to El Paso.

A manifesto believed to have been written by the suspect and uploaded to the web forum 8chan expressed concerns about the growing Hispanic population of Texas. Officials have referenced the document and said the shooting may have a "nexus" to a hate crime.

El Paso police said Sunday that Crusius legally purchased the gun used in the rampage.

CNN first reported Crusius' mother call to police weeks before shooting.

Crusius' family issued a statement Wednesday to The Wall Street Journal saying "Patrick's actions were apparently influenced and informed by people we do not know, and from ideas and beliefs we do not accept or condone."

Crusius is being held on capital murder charges, the El Paso County District Attorney's Office said. The District Attorney's office is seeking the death penalty.