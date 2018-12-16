Patient breaks free from constraints and hijacks ambulance in Southern California

Hesperia, Calif. — A patient who broke free from his constraints carjacked an ambulance Sunday afternoon and led police on a chase, CBS Los Angeles reports. It started in Lake Elsinore and headed north on Interstate 15 until it finally came to an end in Hesperia.

He jumped out of the ambulance and ran into the brush.

CHP officers were able to arrest him.

He overpowered the two paramedics who were inside the ambulance, CBS Los Angeles said. When they got out he got the keys and took off.