Patagonia donating its $10 million Trump corporate tax cut to environmental groups

Patagonia, the popular outdoor gear brand, plans to donate $10 million to environmental groups using the money it's saving from the Trump corporate tax cuts this year. The California-based company's chief executive officer, Rose Marcario, announced the move in an Linkedin post Wednesday afternoon.

"Instead of putting the money back into our business, we're responding by putting $10 million back into the planet," Marcario wrote. "Our home planet needs it more than we do."

That donation will be in addition to the company's "1% for the Planet" campaign, which gives one percent of sales to to environmental preservation and protection groups. The campaign has distributed over $89 million to environmental groups since its inception in 1985.

Marcario, who described the tax cut as "irresponsible," said Patagonia plans to use the extra money to support "grassroots groups; including those dedicated to regenerative organic agriculture, which may be our greatest hope for reversing the damage done to our overheated planet."

Patagonia's announcement comes less than a week after the National Climate Assessment was published, warning of the devastating impact of unchecked climate change. The nearly 1,700-page report produced by 13 federal agencies stated that extreme weather and climate-related events in the U.S. are worsening, and that predicted hundreds of billions of dollars will be wiped from the economy, and tens of thousands of lives lost, if steps aren't taken to reduce the impact.

"Far too many have suffered the consequences of global warming in recent months, and the political response has so far been woefully inadequate—and the denial is just evil," Marcario wrote.