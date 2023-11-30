Paste Magazine acquires Jezebel, plans to relaunch it just a month after it was shut down by G/O Media

Despite being shuttered, it appears feminist publication Jezebel will live to see another day.

The site's former parent company, G/O Media, announced earlier this month it was shutting down Jezebel and laying off its staff due to financial constraints. G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller added that despite the interest of 24 potential buyers, the company was ultimately unable to find one for the publication. That is, until now.

Paste Magazine announced Wednesday that it will be acquiring the beloved women-focused publication and relaunching it soon.

"We're thrilled to announce that Paste Magazine has acquired and will shortly be reviving Jezebel, the influential media platform known for its fearless, female-empowering content," the magazine said in an article published to its site. "When we heard that the iconic site had been shuttered, we moved quickly to try and save it."

Jackson told the Associated Press that Paste moved quickly to secure an all-cash deal to purchase Jezebel, and that the site would resume publishing as soon as this week. He also said former Jezebel staffers would be given priority in the hiring process.

"Our mission has always been to provide insightful, thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience," Paste founder and editor-in-chief Josh Jackson said in Paste's announcement. "Jezebel's unique voice and commitment to storytelling make it a perfect addition to our portfolio."

Jezebel was originally launched in 2007 by Gawker Media, and was known for reporting and commentary on hot-button cultural issues affecting women, covering topics ranging from politics, entertainment, beauty and fashion, women's health, women in the public eye and more. It became part of the G/O Media portfolio in 2019.

Paste Magazine said it is committed to "preserving Jezebel's editorial independence and maintaining its distinctive voice" in the relaunch.

"This collaboration will offer audiences an even richer and more comprehensive perspective on culture, entertainment, and the world at large," Paste wrote.

Paste also announced its acquisition of politics site Splinter, which was closed down by G/O Media in 2019. Paste said it hopes to relaunch the site in time to cover the 2024 presidential election.