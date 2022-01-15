Massive fire breaks out at New Jersey chemical factory

A eight-alarm fire broke out Friday night at a chemical factory in Passaic, New Jersey, officials said. The three-story building caught fire at approximately 8:30 p.m., CBS New York reported.

Video taken by a CBS New York reporter on the scene showed smoke billowing from a large blaze. It's not yet clear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Large fire at a chemical plant in Passaic New Jersey. The mayor is asking nearby residence to keep their windows closed. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/mLVrSjdwql — Nick Caloway (@NickJCaloway) January 15, 2022

Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora warned nearby residents to keep their windows closed and avoid the area on Facebook Live, calling it an "extremely serious" fire. The New York City emergency management system warned residents that they might see or smell smoke from the fire.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also urged the community to "stay safe" while first responders battled the blaze. "If you live nearby, keep your windows closed," he said. "Praying for the safety of our first responders on the scene."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.