Parque, ChiSox Rally Past Boston

Jim Parque, who was inconsistent in his first four starts this season, was strong and steady Monday night.

The 22-year-old rookie pitched seven solid innings and the Chicago White Sox scored three runs in the fifth to halt Boston's four-game winning streak, 3-2.

Parque (2-0) gave up one run and four hits in his longest outing of the season. He struck out four and walked three.

"I wasn't doing the job (in my earlier starts)," Parque said. "So (I decided) to go right after it. I don't have overpowering stuff, so I can't throw a 2-0 fastball down the middle every time and expect to get away with it like Randy Johnson. I've got to rely on a little more finesse."

White Sox manager Jerry Manuel was happy with Parque's performance.

"This was a very good outing for him," Manuel said. "He stepped up and pitched well. I was very pleased with his effort and the way he went about his business."

Boston manager Jimy Williams said veteran White Sox catcher Charlie O'Brien aided the rookie pitcher by calling a smart game behind the plate.

"Charlie helped him out a lot," Williams said. "He knows our hitters and he called a good game."

Jim Leyritz's second RBI single of the game made it 3-2 in the eighth, but Matt Karchner got the last four outs for his eighth save.

Chicago broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning with four straight singles by Robin Ventura, Wil Cordero, Magglio Ordonez and Mike Cameron. That gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead, and O'Brien's sacrifice fly off Bret Saberhagen (8-4) made it 3-0.

The Red Sox made it 3-1 in the sixth when Mo Vaughn doubled and scored on Leyritz's single.

Saberhagen, who had won three straight decisions, gave up three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

"I thought he threw the ball real good," Williams said. "He made some good pitches. They just hit the ball."

Notes: Bret Saberhagen has not won in Chicago since Aug. 16, 1989. ... It was only Leyritz's second multi-RBI game this season. ... For the first time time this season, Boston pitchers failed to strike out a batter. ... Frank Thomas doubled in the sixth inning, leaving him three doubles shy of tying Hall of Famer Eddie Collins for fourth in White Sox history at 265.

