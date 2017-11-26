CBS News November 26, 2017, 7:38 PM

Suspect injured in police shooting at Parks Mall in Arlington

Police say one suspect was shot by an officer at Parks Mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sun., Nov. 26, 2017.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police say one suspect was shot by an officer at Parks Mall in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

An officer at the mall initially responded to a theft report at a Sunglass Hut store, police said. The suspect attempted to flee on foot and ran through the upper level of the food court and produced an imitation or replica firearm, police said. The officer then fired his weapon, striking the suspect who was taken to a local hospital.

CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports that the suspect is in critical condition. The officer involved is OK, and no other injuries were reported as of Sunday evening.

Police said the scene was under control, but asked residents to avoid the area. The mall was closed and evacuated.

