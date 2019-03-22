"Parks and Recreation" cast reunites and teases possible comeback

Amy Poehler is ready for a "Parks and Recreation" reboot — and it seems like most of the other cast members are as well. The cast of the hit show reunited Thursday night for a panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, where they celebrated their 10th anniversary. They were once again asked the same question that's been on fans' minds since the show ended in 2015: Will it ever come back?

"Mike Schur is currently working on about five shows," Poehler told Variety on the red carpet. "Whenever Mike is ready, I'll put on my suit again for sure."

"I would never ever say never," Shur said during the panel. "The chance to do it again, should it arise, would be incredible, but we would only do it if we all felt like there was something compelling us to do it."

The show ran on NBC for seven seasons starting in 2009. Poehler starred as Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana. She reunited on stage with the whole Pawnee gang: Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Rhetta and Jim O'Heir. Most of them seemed to be on board with a reboot.

"Oh, sure. I'll do anything Parks and Rec as long as the brass is behind it," Offerman told The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, the gifts that that show has brought to me I'm still collecting every day, and I don't imagine I'll ever feel that I've fully repaid them."

Plaza seemed more skeptical, but said she is open to the idea. "It's hard to recreate magic, not yet," she said. "But I want to be around [the cast] all the time. They're the best. I never have had more fun in my life. They're my family."

But don't get your hopes up just yet. The show's finale jumped far into the future, which Shur said was maybe a "preventative measure" against making a reboot. "As tempting as it is, I don't want to just make more episodes of the show or something," Shur said. "If one single person says no, then we wouldn't do it — whatever that would be."

On the red carpet, Poehler also revealed her Midwestern character would probably vote for either Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg in the 2020 presidential election. Buttigieg tweeted that he would be the perfect choice, since he was the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association's 2018 Elected Official of the Year.