Gunman in Florida high school massacre pleads guilty to murder

A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school as his attorneys turn their focus to saving him from a death sentence. A jury will later decide whether to sentence the gunman to death or life in prison.

Nikolas Cruz appeared before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who asked him a lengthy list of questions to gauge his mental competency. The defendant said he was feeling anxious.

Scherer then asked him one by one how he pleaded to each killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz said "guilty" each time.

The defendant's attorneys announced his intention to plead guilty during a hearing last week when he pleaded guilty to assaulting a jail guard.

