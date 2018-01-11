CBS/AP January 11, 2018, 4:43 AM

Manhunt after heist at Ritz Hotel in Paris

A general view of the scene after axe-wielding robbers stole jewelry from a store in the famed Ritz Paris hotel in Paris, France, Jan. 10, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.

Davy Parker/REUTERS

PARIS -- Paris police are searching for at least two thieves suspected of stealing jewels potentially worth millions from the Ritz Hotel during a dramatic heist.

Workers cleaned up shattered glass Thursday morning and started to repair damage from the robbery in one of the world's most prestigious neighborhoods.

Three people were arrested after the heist on the chic Place Vendome in central Paris, but police said at least two others escaped after the Wednesday evening robbery. 

French media have estimated the stolen merchandise as worth at least $5.4 million. Reports said the police had indicated that all five of the suspects are young local men already known to authorities.

Witness video shows what appear to be black-clad, axe-wielding intruders entering an unmarked side door in a quick and coordinated operation.

The hotel, where rooms start at 1,000 euros a night, was operating as usual Thursday.

