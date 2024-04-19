Paris police reportedly detain man behind bomb threat at Iran consulate

Police set up a security cordon in Paris' wealthy 16th arrondissement Friday amid reports that a man was threatening to detonate an alleged explosive belt at an Iranian consulate. The Paris police would say only that an intervention was underway on the street where the consulate is located, but French media soon reported that the suspect had been taken into custody.

The Reuters news agency said the man was not found to have any explosives.

Le Parisien newspaper quoted police sources as saying an eyewitness had seen a man present himself at the door of the consulate before opening his coat to reveal what looked like a homemade explosive belt.

French police, including special forces, secure the area near an Iranian consulate in Paris, where a man was reportedly threatening to blow himself up, April 19, 2024. Benoit Tessier/REUTERS

The newspaper cited several eyewitnesses who saw the man place flags on the floor of the consulate. They recounted that he said he wanted to avenge the death of his brother. Police, including SWAT teams, were called to the scene to investigate and urged the public to avoid the area.

Metro traffic was halted between local stations during the operation.