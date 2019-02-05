Several dead in apartment building fire in ritzy section of Paris

Paris -- A fire early Tuesday in an apartment building on the city's western edge killed at least seven people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape, authorities said. The cause of the blaze that also injured at least 28 people was unclear.

Firefighters were still searching the eight-story structure for other victims and working to extinguish the blaze, according to spokesman Clement Cognon of the city fire service.

"The situation was already dramatic when the firefighters arrived," Cognon said.

Firefighters are seen near apartment building that caught fire in tony 16th arrondissement in Paris on February 5, 2019 Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP/Getty Images

Firefighters rescued about two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

The building is less than a mile from the Roland Garros stadium that hosts the French Open tennis tournament, and close to the popular Bois de Boulogne park on the city's western edge. It's on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement, or district, one of the most high-end and calmest districts of Paris.

Police officers at scene of deadly residential building fire in upscale section of Paris on February 5, 2019 Pierre-Alexandre Vezinet / REUTERS

More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers were on the scene, Paris police said, and the street was blocked off. People in neighboring buildings were also evacuated.

A witness said she saw flames shooting out for hours from the top of the building and smoke-covered victims fleeing.

Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street, said "I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying and screaming for help."

She said shaken, evacuated residents were brought to her building and the one next door while firefighters continued to fight the flames. She described seeing "a young man in his underwear," blackened by smoke, and a woman motionless on the ground outside.

"We feel the smoke," she said. "What's surprising is how long it lasted."

The fire came a month after a deadly explosion and blaze linked to a gas leak in a Paris bakery.